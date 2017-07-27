Ocean City Boardwalk Ride, Similar To One In Deadly Ohio Accident, Re-Inspected

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After one person was killed and several more were injured on a ride at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday night, a similar ride in Ocean City was reinspected, The Baltimore Sun reports.

A spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation says inspectors went to Trimper’s Rides on the boardwalk near the inlet to take a look at the “Freakout.”

That ride is the only one in the state that’s similar to the “Fireball,” the one involved in the Ohio accident.

It passed inspection, however, and will remain open.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook