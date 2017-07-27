FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland Friday Afternoon Until 2 p.m. Saturday | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

WJZ BREAKING: Ravens QB Joe Flacco will be out for a week with back soreness, per coach John Harbaugh.

Ocean City Boardwalk Ride, Similar To One In Deadly Ohio Accident, Re-Inspected

July 27, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Ocean City, Ohio State Fair

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After one person was killed and several more were injured on a ride at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday night, a similar ride in Ocean City was reinspected, The Baltimore Sun reports.

A spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation says inspectors went to Trimper’s Rides on the boardwalk near the inlet to take a look at the “Freakout.”

That ride is the only one in the state that’s similar to the “Fireball,” the one involved in the Ohio accident.

It passed inspection, however, and will remain open.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch