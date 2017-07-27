FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland Friday Afternoon Until 2 p.m. Saturday | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Terminally Ill Maryland Woman Now Home From Alaska Hospital

July 27, 2017 9:06 PM
Filed Under: maryland woman alaska, md woman in alaska, md woman stuck in alaska, sick maryland woman alaska

BELTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Thanks to the kindness of strangers, a terminally ill woman has arrived home in Maryland from Alaska, where she was stuck in a hospital after suffering a respiratory crisis on a cruise ship.

WRC-TV reports that 71-year-old Nancy Greathouse of Beltsville arrived shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Strangers had donated more than $60,000 to a GoFundMe page for her air ambulance from the Anchorage hospital where she’d been for two months.

Greathouse has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, along with an autoimmune disease flare-up. She and her husband Paul went to Alaska on a two-week cruise, but she had to be medically evacuated in April.

