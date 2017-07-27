FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland Friday Afternoon Until 2 p.m. Saturday | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

WJZ BREAKING: Ravens QB Joe Flacco will be out for a week with back soreness, per coach John Harbaugh.

Weather Blog: Warmer And More Humid Day

July 27, 2017 10:06 PM By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A warmer and more humid day all across the region, but as of this evening the bulk of the rain has stayed well south of the area.

Overnight some showers will likely cross the area and some thunder is likely as well.

Tomorrow through Saturday, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for possibly heavy local downpours and thunderstorms, all across the State, and much of the Mid-Atlantic region as well.

Never cross a road that has rushing water across it, you may be caught in much deeper and stronger currents than your car can negotiate!!

Turn around don’t drown!

Stay dry! Have a nice weekend if possible!

