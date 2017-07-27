Weather Blog: Warmer And More Humid Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A warmer and more humid day all across the region, but as of this evening the bulk of the rain has stayed well south of the area.

Overnight some showers will likely cross the area and some thunder is likely as well.

Tomorrow through Saturday, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for possibly heavy local downpours and thunderstorms, all across the State, and much of the Mid-Atlantic region as well.

Never cross a road that has rushing water across it, you may be caught in much deeper and stronger currents than your car can negotiate!!

Turn around don’t drown!

Stay dry! Have a nice weekend if possible!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook