WEATHER BLOG: We’re Probably Looking At A Wet Weekend

Hi Everyone!

What an interesting day yesterday was right along the western shore bank of the Chesapeake Bay. We had a bit of an easterly flow set up due to a High just North of the area. With that air coming off the Bay we had showers form at the shoreline and just hang there all morning, midday, and into the midafternoon. There were places, inland, which were very nice, and mild, while at the water’s edge, people got soaked. A Bay breeze. You hear about it, and there was the effect of that flow.

We start today cloudy, but for a different reason, and later on clouds will pile in and here comes some rain by bedtime tonight.

Tomorrow more periods of rain, and some of the expected rain, (especially tomorrow afternoon, and night), will be heavy enough to lead to some flooding. And to be honest about it any thunderstorm later Friday could become strong. Sadly we think this Low will still give us clouds and occasional rain through Saturday. And there could still be spotty showers early Sunday. The weekend forecast took a 90° turn. Any wiggle room for improvement in the outlook for Saturday/Sunday, right now, seems small.

Summer weekends count, and we will watching this for ya.

MB!