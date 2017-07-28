FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Baltimore City & Co. Until Friday Night, Flood Watch For Most Of Maryland In Effect Until Saturday Afternoon | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

After Drug-Planting Allegation, 34 Baltimore Cases Dropped

July 28, 2017 9:19 PM By Mike Hellgren
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Baltimore City State's Attorney

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor says her office is dismissing 34 cases that relied on the testimony of three officers who are under scrutiny after the release of body camera footage that defense attorneys say shows evidence being fabricated.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said at a news conference Friday that her office is still reviewing dozens of other cases involving the officers. The cases being dropped are drug- or firearm-related.

Earlier this month, defense attorneys released a body camera video that they said shows an officer planting drugs. That officer has had his police powers suspended. Two others shown in the video are on administrative duty.

Police are investigating the video.

Mosby previously said the number of cases under review was around 100. Friday she said it is approximately 123.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from Mike Hellgren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch