Summer Restaurant Week Kicks Off In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Great deals on fabulous meals over 10 days, starting Friday.

Baltimore Restaurant Week is here, and Ron Matz has more on the most delicious time of summer.

Dozens of participating restaurants are offering “prix fixe” menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Lunches and brunches cost between $12 and $20, while dinners will run diners between $20 and $35.

“Restaurant week gives us the opportunity to reach a customer that we wouldn’t normally reach, says Lisa Morekas of Sabatino’s in Little Italy. “It’s definitely good to see new faces and new potential regulars.”

“This is a really good promotion to bring people out into restaurants, to re-invigorate the scene right in the middle of summer and people seem to love it,” says Megan Isennock, of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Morekas advises making reservations.

“It’s a busy time, a lot of people will be going out to dinner this weekend and next weekend and in between,” she says.

