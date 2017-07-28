FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Warnings in Montgomery, Prince George's Counties Today, Flash Flood Watch For Most Of Maryland In Effect Until Saturday Afternoon | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Summer Restaurant Week Kicks Off In Baltimore

July 28, 2017 4:30 PM By Ron Matz
Filed Under: Baltimore Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Great deals on fabulous meals over 10 days, starting Friday.

Baltimore Restaurant Week is here, and Ron Matz has more on the most delicious time of summer.

Dozens of participating restaurants are offering “prix fixe” menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Lunches and brunches cost between $12 and $20, while dinners will run diners between $20 and $35.

“Restaurant week gives us the opportunity to reach a customer that we wouldn’t normally reach, says Lisa Morekas of Sabatino’s in Little Italy. “It’s definitely good to see new faces and new potential regulars.”

“This is a really good promotion to bring people out into restaurants, to re-invigorate the scene right in the middle of summer and people seem to love it,” says Megan Isennock, of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

Morekas advises making reservations.

“It’s a busy time, a lot of people will be going out to dinner this weekend and next weekend and in between,” she says.

For more details about Baltimore Restaurant Week, CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Ron Matz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch