Fire Causes ‘Extensive Damage’ To Coconut Charlie’s In Pasadena

July 28, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County, Pasadena

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire caused “extensive damage” to Coconut Charlie’s on Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena overnight, according to Anne Arundel County fire officials.

Firefighters were dispatched around 3:05 a.m., and first responders reported fire on the side of the one-story structure.

Further investigation found heavy fire in the attic area and a second alarm was requested, bringing 75 more firefighters to the scene.

The fire was extinguished in about 90 minutes, but not before causing extensive damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and no dollar loss has been established.

One firefighter received minor injuries following a fall from a ladder and was treated on the scene.

