Dallas-Area Boy, 4, Reunited With Lost Teddy Bear At Airport

DALLAS (AP) — A 4-year-old North Texas boy has been reunited with his beloved teddy bear nearly a week after the furry friend was forgotten at Dallas Love Field.

Luke Swofford of Rockwall got his favorite stuffed toy, appropriately named Teddy Bear, back on Wednesday after extensive efforts that included an airport search and online pleas for assistance.

Family members say Luke and some relatives on July 20 flew home to Texas after a visit to Colorado, but the boy forgot his bear on a bench outside baggage claim. They later returned, but Teddy Bear was gone.

Love Field officials turned to Twitter to help in the search.

An airport security guard checked surveillance video and on Tuesday found Luke’s favorite toy in a break room.

