Firefighter Cuts Off Snake’s Head; Attacked Woman Who Rescued It

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An Ohio woman is recovering after authorities say a boa constrictor wrapped itself around her neck and repeatedly bit her face.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports the 45-year-old Sheffield Lake woman called 911 Thursday after one of two boa constrictors she’d rescued the day before attacked her.

Firefighters found the woman lying in the driveway of her home with the snake wrapped around her neck and biting her. A firefighter used a pocketknife to cut off the snake’s head.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman had 11 snakes, including nine ball pythons and the boa constrictors.

Sheffield Lake is about 25 miles west of Cleveland in Lorain County.

