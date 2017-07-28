FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland This Afternoon Until 2 p.m. Saturday | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Flash Flood Watch Issued For Entire State Today Into Saturday

July 28, 2017 6:22 AM
Filed Under: Flash flood watch, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire state of Maryland from Today at 2 p.m., until 2 p.m. Saturday.

d65ba1ceabb84410be24e1cc4efada06 Flash Flood Watch Issued For Entire State Today Into Saturday

The watch was issued for the following counties: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Marys, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico Counties.

The National Weather service says low pressure will develop over the Mid Atlantic today and slowly move off the coast through Saturday. The system will have a potential to bring 3 inches or more of rain to the region. Thunderstorms could cause higher rainfall amounts.

The heavy rainfall may result in a rapid rise in streams and creeks which may result in flooding, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says to be on the lookout for some severe thunderstorms throughout the day. “We are in an enhanced area for a possible gusty thunderstorm by the storm prediction center this day,” says Bass. “The forecast will be for wet conditions as we particularly move through the afternoon and nighttime hours.”

651d3a9fd9d441cd8f20c101b5586fd3 Flash Flood Watch Issued For Entire State Today Into Saturday

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch