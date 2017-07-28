Flash Flood Watch Issued For Entire State Today Into Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch has been issued for the entire state of Maryland from Today at 2 p.m., until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The watch was issued for the following counties: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Marys, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico Counties.

The National Weather service says low pressure will develop over the Mid Atlantic today and slowly move off the coast through Saturday. The system will have a potential to bring 3 inches or more of rain to the region. Thunderstorms could cause higher rainfall amounts.

The heavy rainfall may result in a rapid rise in streams and creeks which may result in flooding, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says to be on the lookout for some severe thunderstorms throughout the day. “We are in an enhanced area for a possible gusty thunderstorm by the storm prediction center this day,” says Bass. “The forecast will be for wet conditions as we particularly move through the afternoon and nighttime hours.”

