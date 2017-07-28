Drivers Cautioned As Heavy Rain, Flooding Hits Baltimore, Parts Of Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All over Maryland, heavy and rising rain water saturated roads, people, and for a few unfortunate folks, their cars.

In Fells Point and in Canton, people pushed through the deluge.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun shared a video flooding off Aliceanna and Caroline street. One driver appeared to get stuck.

The Maryland Transportation Authority tweeted out a photo of the shutdown north-bound ramp from 295 to I-95 caused by the high water. It remained closed for a little more than an hour and a half.

Ramp from NB MD 295 to NB I-95 remains temporarily closed for high water. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/1wSyW0PImd — MDTA (@TheMDTA) July 29, 2017

Heavy rains also hit Dundalk. Off of Oak Street, a Jeep has nearly been submerged by rising water and the road is closed for the time being.

In Montgomery County, clogged storm drains appeared to contribute to flooding on Connecticut Avenue in Kensington, as crews quickly working to unclog drains and to help the water recede. Logs and debris also clogged bridges over Rock Creek.

The warning from first responders again if you see rising water on the road: “turn around, don’t drown.”

