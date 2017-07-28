Md. Woman Returns Home After Battling Terminal Illness, Stranded In Alaska

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman is back home after months stranded in an Alaskan Hospital, battling a terminal illness.

Her story has made headlines nationwide and she’s saying ‘thank you’ to the hundreds of strangers who made her medical flight happen.

Nancy is in good spirits today and is doing better, now, surrounded by friends and family back at home.

A family moment 4,300 miles and three months in the making:

“It’s amazing. Just amazing,” she says.

Cancer patient Nancy Greathouse and her husband, Paul are finally back in central Maryland after the cruise of a lifetime ended in a fight for Nancy’s life.

“At first I was kind of worried that I might be taking a box back home,” says Paul Greathouse.

Nancy, a terminal cancer patient, had an autoimmune crisis on their trip.

And for three months – was medically marooned.

“I’m down at the hospital, but I’m working on coming home real soon,” she says.

Too sick to fly commercial, a $60,000 dollar air ambulance was the only option.

She says those two months were “scary at times. But I also prayed a lot because I knew God would provide somehow.”

At a skilled-care facility, Nancy says she was shocked when an online fundraiser for her went viral.

Hundreds of people across the country donated $60,000 in just three days.

“Two weeks ago we thought: where are we gonna get this money from?” says Nancy’s daughter-in-law Fresia Kelley.

The money is enough to get Nancy home to Maryland to be with her family in her final days.

“It feels wonderful to be home,” she says.

Even after all they’ve been through, Nancy and Paul want to go back to Alaska one day.

They say they’ve made lifetime friends there and can’t thank them enough.

Donations for Nancy’s medical care are still climbing now at more than $61,000 dollars.

For more information or to contribute to Nancy’s medevac fund CLICK HERE.

