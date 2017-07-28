FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Montgomery County Until 2:45 P.M., Flash Flood Watch For Most Of Maryland In Effect Until Saturday Afternoon | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

O.J. Simpson Won’t Be Invited To USC Practices, Functions

July 28, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Football, Not invited, O.J. Simpson, Southern California, USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — O.J. Simpson won’t be invited to watch practice or take part in any official functions at his alma mater this fall following his release from prison.

The Los Angeles Times reports Southern California head coach Clay Helton told reporters at Pac-12 media days Thursday the school has decided against welcoming back the former Heisman Trophy winner. But Helton adds that he would be “cordial” to Simpson if he met him.

Simpson was a guest at a USC practice in Florida before the 2003 Orange Bowl.

Simpson is set to be paroled in October after spending nine years in a Nevada prison on a robbery conviction.

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of the killings of his ex-wife and her friend, but later found liable for their deaths in a civil suit.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch