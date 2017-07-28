Orioles, Rangers Begin Series In A Wild-Card Chase

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Montgomery County Until 2:45 P.M., Flash Flood Watch For Most Of Maryland In Effect Until Saturday Afternoon | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

July 28, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: American League, Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Texas Rangers, Wild Card

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles open a three-game set at Globe Life Park tonight.

The teams are in similar situations searching for the wild card slot and inching closer to the trade deadline without making any moves.

The Rangers are 4 1/2 games behind in the wild-card picture and the Orioles are 5 1/2 back.

The Rangers were swept in Baltimore and have lost two of their last three games and six of 10. Andrew Cashner (5-8, 3.64 ERA) will head to the mound against Chris Tillman (1-5, 7.01).

Texas’ third baseman, Adrian Beltre, could make history on Friday if he gets four hits and reaches the 3,000 milestone.

