Police Arrest 5 Suspects After Rocks Thrown At Cars In Howard County

COLUMBIA (WJZ) – Four adults and one teenager have been arrested after officials say they threw rocks at oncoming cars in Columbia.

Howard County Police say the incident happened between midnight and 3 a.m. on Thursday. They received reports of vehicles traveling on Broken Land Parkway and Route 108 when they were struck by large rocks thrown from an oncoming vehicle.

A marked police was then targeted by the assailants while traveling in the 6300 block of Cedar Lane. The officer initiated a traffic stop and arrested all five occupants of the car. 19-year-old Jarett Cromartie, 19-year-old Christopher Green, 18-year-old Takim Adisa Herring-Hall, 18-year-old Brian Robinson, and a 17-year old juvenile were all charged with multiple counts of assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.

Police say the suspects could be connected to similar incidents that occurred earlier this week. An investigation is now ongoing.

