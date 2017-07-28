FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Most Of Maryland This Afternoon Until 2 p.m. Saturday | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Man Charged After Throwing Bottle At Drive Thru Employee

July 28, 2017 7:31 AM
Filed Under: california, Drive-thru

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police in California have arrested a man following a violent attack on a fast food employee after video of the assault was posted on social media.

According to CBS LA, the incident happened at the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant. Video posted to social media shows the suspect and another man filling an empty Gatorade bottle with some type of liquid. The clip then shows the group pulling up to the drive-thru and assaulting the manager, who officers say had refused to serve the group for allegedly cutting into the drive-thru line.

Police caught the suspects shortly after the incident was posted on social media. Police were able to track down the man accused of throwing the bottle and arrest him.

It’s unclear how serious the manger’s injuries are.

