ATF: Fire At Popular Bar ‘Coconut Charlie’s’ Was Intentionally Set

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– ATF agents say a fire at a popular Pasadena bar is now being investigated as arson.

The two-alarm fire caused “extensive damage” to Coconut Charlie’s on Fort Smallwood Road early Friday morning, according to Anne Arundel County fire officials.

BREAKING: Fire at Coconut Charlie's, popular bar in AACO, was intentionally set. #WJZ was there when ATF agents were on scene @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/KCJcms58bl — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) July 29, 2017

Officials say the building could be a total loss. Part of the building’s roof collapsed.

Firefighters were dispatched around 3:05 a.m., and first responders reported a fire on the side of the one-story structure.

Further investigation found heavy fire in the attic area and a second alarm was requested, bringing 75 more firefighters to the scene.

“The challenges that this building presented, the original part of the structure appears to have been built in the 1940s, just made it difficult for firefighters to get up into the attic area to get access,” says a spokesman with Anne Arundel County Fire.

The fire was extinguished in about 90 minutes, but not before causing extensive damage to the building.

“There was probably enough that was impacted, it could be considered a total loss,” he says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and no dollar loss has been established.

One firefighter received minor injuries following a fall from a ladder and was treated on the scene.

Fire at Coconut Charlie's, popular bar in Pasadena, now an arson investigation. $200K worth of damage. #WJZ there as ATF agents on scene pic.twitter.com/UVRmCDwtzi — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) July 29, 2017

