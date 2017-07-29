Coroner: Blunt Force Trauma Killed Teen On State Fair Ride

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Parts Of Maryland | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

July 29, 2017 12:54 PM
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says preliminary findings show the man killed after a ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus died of blunt force trauma.

Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Friday that 18-year-old Tyler Jerrell suffered head, trunk and lower extremity injuries when he was thrown into the air after a ride called the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday. Seven people were injured, several critically.

Jerrell’s family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer ordered Fire Ball rides shut down worldwide after the accident.

Jerrell would have been a high school senior. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps a week before the accident.

Some rides on the state fair midway have reopened after being inspected by state officials.

