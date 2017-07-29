Wife Supports Trump; Says Politician Husband Has To Go

July 29, 2017 7:22 PM
Filed Under: Dave Aronberg, Donald Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The wife of a Florida Democratic state prosecutor says she is getting divorced — in part because she supports President Donald Trump and he doesn’t.

Lynn Aronberg said in a press release Thursday that she is “amicably” divorcing Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

Lynn Aronberg says she is a “staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump,” while her husband is not. She says that fact led her to feel “increasingly isolated in the marriage.”

The 37-year-old former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and public relations consultant said she is getting a $100,000 settlement, including a new BMW and $40,000 in cash.

Dave Aronberg is a former state senator who was elected to his current office in 2012. The spokesman for the 46-year-old prosecutor said Aronberg had no comment.

