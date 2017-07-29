FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning, Flood Watch For Parts Of Maryland | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Flooding Alerts Continue Following Heavy Rains Across The State

July 29, 2017 12:29 AM
Filed Under: Flood Warning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Maryland until Saturday afternoon, following storms that came through the area Friday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a Flash Flood Warning until 4 a.m. Sunday for Montgomery and Prince George’s County. There is also a Flood Warning for Baltimore County until 6:45 a.m.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Baltimore County until 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch until 8 p.m. Saturday for parts of the Eastern Shore, including Dorchester, Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico and the Maryland Beaches.

