Flood Warnings Issued In Maryland Following Heavy Rains

July 29, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: First Warning Weather, Flash flood watch, flash flood watch maryland, flood watch maryland, Warning, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are Flood Watch Advisories in effect for various parts of Maryland until Saturday afternoon.

Flood Warnings for Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Montgomery, Harford and Howard Counties expired Saturday morning but a Flood Warning is still in effect for Anne Arundel County until 2 p.m.

A Flood Warning is also in effect until 2:30 p.m. for prince Georges County.

The National Weather Service says “up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of an inch are possible. Reports of flooding have been received from the City of Baltimore.  Gauges from the area are rising rapidly.”

Montgomery County area has received around three to four inches of rain.

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams says the system will be moving through the area throughout will continue into Saturday, blanketing the entire state with sometimes “torrential” downpours at times.

The heavier rain should move out of the area Saturday, but some showers may linger.

