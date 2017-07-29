Flood Warnings Issued In Maryland Following Heavy Rains

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are Flood Watch Advisories in effect for various parts of Maryland until Saturday afternoon.

Flood Warnings for Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Montgomery, Harford and Howard Counties expired Saturday morning but a Flood Warning is still in effect for Anne Arundel County until 2 p.m.

Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel County in MD until 2:00pm Saturday. @cbsbaltimore #FIRSTWARNINGWX #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 29, 2017

A Flood Warning is also in effect until 2:30 p.m. for prince Georges County.

Areal Flood Warning for Prince Georges County in MD until 2:30pm Saturday. @cbsbaltimore #FIRSTWARNINGWX #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) July 29, 2017

The National Weather Service says “up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of an inch are possible. Reports of flooding have been received from the City of Baltimore. Gauges from the area are rising rapidly.”

Montgomery County area has received around three to four inches of rain.

Flash floods off Randolph Rd in Silver Spring rose to nearly 3 feet…now the neighborhood and cars are trying to dry out @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/NwvQ6eRecz — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) July 28, 2017

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams says the system will be moving through the area throughout will continue into Saturday, blanketing the entire state with sometimes “torrential” downpours at times.

The heavier rain should move out of the area Saturday, but some showers may linger.

