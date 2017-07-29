FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Parts Of Maryland | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Man Robbed Walking Near Campus Of Johns Hopkins

July 29, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: campus police, Johns Hopkins, Robbery, Saturday, St. Paul Street, Suspects

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man was robbed by three suspects early Saturday morning near the campus of John Hopkins, according to campus police.

Campus police say at 2:45 a.m., the man was walking home north on St. Paul Street when two black males, armed with knives and one black female approached the victim from behind, demanded property and took his phone, cash and keys.

Detectives  say the suspects possibly fled North on St. Paul Street.

The suspects are described as being between 16-20 years old and wearing dark clothing.

The victim did not report any injuries.

