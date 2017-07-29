Man Robbed Walking Near Campus Of Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man was robbed by three suspects early Saturday morning near the campus of John Hopkins, according to campus police.

Campus police say at 2:45 a.m., the man was walking home north on St. Paul Street when two black males, armed with knives and one black female approached the victim from behind, demanded property and took his phone, cash and keys.

Detectives say the suspects possibly fled North on St. Paul Street.

The suspects are described as being between 16-20 years old and wearing dark clothing.

The victim did not report any injuries.

