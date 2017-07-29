Man Strikes 2 Maryland State Police Vehicles Whiles Officers Respond To Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State Police were responding to a single car crash Saturday morning when a vehicle struck the two police vehicles responding to the scene in Montgomery County.

Around 4:58 a.m. troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on the westbound lane of I-495 east of Connecticut Ave. in Chevy Chase, when a Chevrolet Tahoe struck two State police vehicles at the scene of the crash.

One car was empty and another car had a trooper inside but neither the driver or troopers were injured.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as Charles N. Martin, 30.

Martin was not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Martin was charged with negligent driving that contributed to an accident.

