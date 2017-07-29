Orioles Acquire Hellickson For Kim And Double-A Pitcher

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning, Flood Watch Parts Of Maryland | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

July 29, 2017 12:30 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Hyun-soo Kim, Jeremy Hellickson

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from the Philadelphia Phillies for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim and a Double-A left-hander.

In the trade announced after the Orioles’ 8-2 loss in Texas on Friday night, Philadelphia will get international amateur signing bonus pool allocation, and the Phillies will send cash to Baltimore to cover part of the $6.1 million remaining of Hellickson’s $17.2 million salary.

Hellickson is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 20 starts for the Phillies this season. He was 18-15 in 52 starts over two seasons in Philadelphia.

Kim, a native of South Korea, hit .232 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 56 games for the Orioles. The 29-year-old outfielder hit .302 last year in his major league debut after signing with Baltimore.

Cleavinger has 42 strikeouts over 38 2-3 innings in 27 appearances for Double-A Bowie. The Orioles selected him in the third round of the 2015 amateur draft.

