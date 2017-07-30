3 People Rescued By Coast Guard In Ocean City, Including 2 Lifeguards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were rescued by the Coast Guard in Ocean City Sunday afternoon.

Ocean City Beach Patrol sent a report to the Coast Guard’s Ocean City station that a person on the north end of the jetty had been swept into the inlet by the current, according to the Coast Guard.

Two members of OCBP jumped in the water to help with the rescue but were also swept out by the current.

The Coast Guard says that a boat crew from the Ocean City Station launched a Shallow Water 24-foot Special Purpose Craft and rescued all three people from the water.

They say no injuries were reported.

