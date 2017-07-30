City Speed Cameras Will Be Issuing $40 Fines Starting Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For just over a month, drivers caught speeding in Baltimore City school zones have been getting warning letters in the mail.

But starting Monday, the warning period is over. If you’re caught speeding on camera, the fine is $40.

Last month, the city activated ten cameras in seven school zones, which issued warning letters to motorists traveling 12 or more miles per hour than the posted speed limit.

Now, a violation comes with a $40 fine. Some drivers say it’s unfair.

“There’s no notifications anywhere where you can say okay there’s a speed camera here, you know be careful. I think it’s more of a catch than an actual deterrent for motorists to be safer.”

“They should be able to make money doing something else.”

Back in 2013, the city deactivated it’s traffic enforcement cameras after drivers proved there were accuracy problems and they were unfairly fined.

Now, contractors will be paid a flat fee for running the cameras, instead of per citation. The new rules, meant to regain public trust and keep people walking the streets, safe.

“I have grandchildren in school so I don’t anybody speeding past the school.”

“The transportation department reports they issued about 1000 speed letters per day, during the warning phase.”

“You can say what you want about the program but it’s been proven to change behavior, to get people to slow down. To get people to start thinking about stopping when they’re supposed to,” says Michelle Pourciao, Director of Transportation for Baltimore City.

With the speed cameras up and running, the city will activate red light cameras.Their warning phase also starts on Monday.

“Hopefully they’ll slow down.”

Now the red light camera warning phase will also last about a month. Once those fines kick-in, they’ll be $75 dollars.

Speed cameras are active Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Red light cameras are active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

