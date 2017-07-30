Coastal Flood Advisory For S. Baltimore, Anne Arundel Co. Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a coastal flood advisory in effect for southern Baltimore City until 4 a.m. Monday morning, as well as Anne Arundel County until 5 a.m.

The National Weather Service says high tide will occur just 2 and 3 a.m.

Thames Street in Fells Point as well as the promenade at the Dragon Boat dock in the Inner Harbor.

“Minor flooding is also expected in Bowley’s Quarters,” says NWS forecasters.

In Anne Arundel County, the parking lot at the Annapolis City dock may be impacted.

