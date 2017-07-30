Ellicott City Commemorates 1 Year Since Flooding

July 30, 2017 11:15 PM
Filed Under: Ellicott City Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One year after deadly floodwaters swept through Ellicott City, the community continues to remember the victims this weekend.

Two people were killed when the violent flood waters tore through main street last July. A third person was killed during the recovery effort.

On Sunday, the community held a backyard brunch. This was a chance for people in the community to mix and mingle while enjoying food from some of the businesses that have re-opened after the floods.

People also got a chance to check out several events along Main Street. Events wrapped up with a community worship service.

