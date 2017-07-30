String Of Armed Robberies Reported Near Johns Hopkins Campus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least three armed robberies have been reported near Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus over a 24 hour period.

All three reported robberies did not involve students or anyone affiliated with the university, and none of the victims were seriously injured, according to campus police.

The first crime reportedly happened at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, in the 2800 block of St. Paul St.

The victim told police two males – both armed with knives – and a female robbed him of his backpack while he was walking north on St. Paul. The backpack had the victim’s phone, cash, and keys inside.

The second robbery occurred just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, in the 200 block of E. 27th St., when two victims were robbed by two suspects on bicycles.

One of the suspects had a gun, and the robbers made off with the victims’ backpacks, wallets, and an iPhone.

The third crime happened in the 3200 block Abell Ave., at 2 a.m. on Sunday. The victim said while he was getting out of his car, two male suspects pushed him against his car, took out a handgun, and demanded his money.

The victim was also hit in the head, but managed to get away and run to his home.

Another witness saw the two suspects leaving in a white Ford Taurus with possible tags EGK617 or EGK657.

