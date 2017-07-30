Ohio Fair Officials Say Rides To Reopen After Fatal Accident

July 30, 2017 10:33 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected.

Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair’s Kiddie Land, had previously reopened.

All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically.

The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide.

A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he’s certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart.

Jarrell’s family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

