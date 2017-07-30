Police Investigating Sunday Afternoon Murder

July 30, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Murder, Baltimore Police Department
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Hazel Ave., at 12:50 p.m., where they found a man outside Sooners Tavern who had been shot.

That man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooter and the victim had “altercations” before this fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.

