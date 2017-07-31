WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Tropical Storm Emily Nears Florida Coast | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

B1G Announces 2017-18 Conference Opponents

July 31, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: B1G, big ten, Conference Opponents, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced the conference opponents for the 2017-18 men’s basketball season today.

Maryland will face Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, and Purdue both home and away and will additionally welcome Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers and Wisconsin to the XFINITY Center.

The Terps will face Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, and Ohio State solely on the road during the 2017-18 Big Ten campaign.

In its first three seasons as a member of the Big Ten Conference, Maryland has finished in the top three of each year. The Terps were 12-6 in league play a year ago and ranked second in the conference in average attendance (16,628) during the 2016-17 season.

