Roethlisberger Considering Retirement After 2017 Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may consider retirement sooner than later after the recent reports on CTE were revealed.

A recent Boston University study linked brain decease to repeated head blows after nearly 202 brains studied from players at the high school, college and professional levels showed signs of CTE. CTE was diagnosed in 177 former players or nearly 90 percent of brains studied. That includes 110 of 111 brains from former NFL players; 48 of 53 college players; nine of 14 semi-professional players, seven of eight Canadian Football league players and three of 14 high school players.

The NFL issued a statement saying these reports are important for advancing science related to head trauma and said the league “will continue to work with a wide range of experts to improve the health of current and former NFL athletes.”

However, Roethlisberger told the Tribune-Review, he isn’t looking forward to football after this coming season. He is looking forward to time with his family. He said, “I want to play catch with my kids. I want to know my kids’ names. As much as I want my kids to remember what I did and watch me play the game, I also want to remember them when I’m 70 years old. Just all those things combined — being healthy, being able to play catch with my kids.”

Roethlisberger has not committed to the 2018 season.