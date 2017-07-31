Authorities Offer $5K Reward For Information On Coconut Charlie’s Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person who set fire to Coconut Charlie’s Bar and Grill on Friday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department announced the reward Monday in the arson case at the Pasadena restaurant.

RELATED: ATF: Fire At Popular Bar ‘Coconut Charlie’s’ Was Intentionally Set

The two-alarm fire caused “extensive damage” to Coconut Charlie’s, located on Fort Smallwood Rd., and authorities believe the fire was intentionally set.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage to the restaurant, and a firefighter was also injured after falling from a ladder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov, as well as calling AACoFD at 410-222-TIPS or through the AACoFD section of http://www.aacounty.org. You can also send a text anonymously via the ReportIt® mobile app, available through http://www.reportit.com, using the ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location.

