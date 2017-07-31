As Ravens Weigh Pros And Cons Of Kaepernick, Fans Weigh In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Colin Kaepernick is the most controversial player in the NFL right now. And the Ravens have a need for a quarterback.

But is it worth the potential headache?

Kaepernick led the 49ers to the playoffs in 2013, and ultimately Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Ravens.

Since then, it’s been nothing but controversy for the quarterback. Last season, he often took a knee during the national anthem ahead of games in protest of police brutality.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March.

And with Joe Flacco nursing a back injury, the Ravens are one of the only teams to show interest in signing him.

Owner Steve Bisciotti said on Sunday that Kaepernick “made some assurances, I think, through his intermediaries that there would be no protesting, that he would be standing… for the pledge of allegiance.”

Bisciotti went on to say: “I hope we do what is best for the team, and balance that [with] what’s best for our fans and your opinions matter to us.”

Concerns for some include the storm of distraction it could create, and the message it could send.

“Do you want the circus coming in town for a backup quarterback, that hopefully never plays the snap,” says Vinny Cerrato, on-air host for 105.7 The Fan.

“How’s it going to affect our season ticket-holders, our fan-base?” he says.

On air, hosts and listeners debate the pros and cons of having Kaepernick on the team.

“If they were to sign him, my PSLs would be up for sale,” says one caller.

“Colin Kaepernick I think would be a good fit,” says another caller.

We asked our Facebook followers to weigh in on the matter, and with more than 9,000 people participating in OUR POLL, fans are almost evenly split.

