Maryland Deputy Found Dead Hours After Drug Arrest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A deputy was found dead as sheriff’s office employees came to give him his termination notice just hours after he was arrested on drug charges.

Vincent Jones was found dead at his home on Monday, after two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office representatives went there to serve an official termination notice.

They report hearing a loud noise from the second floor of the home, and Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound.

This comes after Jones was arrested early Monday morning on charges of distribution of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana over 10 grams. He was then released on $10,000 bond.

The investigation into Jones began on Saturday, when the sheriff’s office was notified by a citizen that one of their deputies may have done something illegal.

The investigation found that Jones had confiscated some marijuana during a traffic stop, but never reported it.

He then gave 11.2 grams of the marijuana to someone he was trying to “foster a personal relationship with.”

That person then contacted the sheriff’s office.

The Frederick City Police Department is investigating Jones’ death.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook