Ex-School Aid Charged With Child Sex Abuse, Attempting To Spread HIV Virus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More information has been released in the case of a former Charles County instructional assistant and track coach who is HIV+ and accused of child sexual abuse.

Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington announced Monday that 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell, who worked at several schools in Maryland, allegedly assaulted 24 students between May 2015 and June 2017.

That more than doubles the number of children that investigators initially believed Bell had victimized. Bell was arrested in late June, and some information about his case was released at that time.

A newly unsealed 119-count indictment charges Bell with 12 counts of child sexual abuse, 48 second-degree sex offense charges, 44 accounts of filming child pornography, six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, five counts of displaying obscene matter to a minor, three counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit HIV, two counts of third degree sex offense, two counts of second degree assault, two counts of solicitation of a minor and distribution of marijuana.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Bell has worked at several Maryland schools.

In the fall of 2008 he worked as a facility attendant with the Charles County Department of Community Services. In the fall of 2015, heworked for AlphaBest, a Charles County government contractor, which provided before and after school care at J.P. Ryon Elementary School and William B. Wade Elementary School. In the spring of 2016, he volunteered as an assistant coach for a track club, Comets, located in Waldorf.

A special telephone number has been established for anyone with concerns about their children relating to this case. That phone number is 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook