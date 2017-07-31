Police Investigating 3 Armed Robberies In 24 Hours Near JHU Campus

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple suspects in three muggings. Right now, police say they may not be linked, but they are eerily similar.

Kimberly Eiten has more on the security on high and police searching for multiple suspects.

A crime of opportunity — not once, but three times in just 24 hours, all in the blocks surrounding Johns Hopkins University.

“Usually, there’s no reason you can’t walk down the street. There’s no reason you can’t leave your door unlocked. Not in this area. It just surprises me, that that’s happening around here,” says Lasandra Brevard.

“It’s unfortunate because it says you can’t have nice things in the city,” says Daniel King Robertson, from Baltimore.

Students are on edge, and security is on high. Police are on the search for separate suspects in three armed robberies.

Two to three attackers in each case threatened their targets with guns or knives, then got away with cash, keys, bags and backpacks.

The crimes are all similar, but descriptions of the criminals and their getaway methods have police saying the robberies may not be connected.

“We had a suspect who left on a bicycle. We had a suspect who left in a vehicle. We have a male and female combination of suspects,” says T.J. Smith, spokesman for Baltimore City Police.

The first robbery happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning at 28th and St. Paul.

Again, Saturday night at 27th and Calvert, and another in the early hours Sunday at 32nd and Abell.

“It could it be a ringleader orchestrating this? Of course. That’s something that we’re looking into, but as it stands, the three appear that they could be different people involved,” says Smith.

None of the victims are Hopkins students, but WJZ was told the university has sent a campus wide alert and is partnering with BPD because the crimes were so close to campus.

Police tell WJZ they want people to be on alert, and if you have any information on the suspects they would like to hear from you.

