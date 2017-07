BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are continuing the back up quarterback journey. The team signed Josh Woodrum and waived David Olson, the arena league quarterback who was added just three days ago, in a quarterback switch.

Woodrum was released by the Bills on May 24. He will serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan until Joe Flacco comes back from a back injury.

This decision has no bearing on the team’s continuing evaluation of Colin Kaepernick.