South PA Donut Shop Turning Heads With Billboards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You have seen the signs if you cross over the Maryland border into York County, Pennsylvania.

The York-based Maple Donuts has started a new ad campaign that states “O.J. is FREE” — but as pun is certainly intended, the “O.J.” in question isn’t O.J. Simpson.

The former NFL star was recently been granted parole after serving nine years in prison, but the popular donut shop is touting free orange juice, with the purchase of a dozen donuts.

The York Daily Record reports that the billboards are a follow-up campaign to the company’s “Free O.J.” billboards that first appeared in the ’90s.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook