Terrell Suggs On Colin Kaepernick: “We Want Him”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Linebacker Terrell Suggs, the Baltimore Ravens’ longest-tenured player on the roster, says he would welcome the signing of quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Suggs told ESPN on Sunday night, “Hell yeah, if he’s going to help us win. We have no issues. Not in the locker room. Hell yeah, we want him.”

RELATED: Ravens: Team Has Had Conversations With Kaepernick, Discussed RGIII

Ravens officials said they have contacted Kaepernick directly, and they’re keeping the “door open” on signing him.

Joe Flacco is expected to be sidelined with a back injury for about a week, and backup Ryan Mallett is struggling during training camp.

There continues to be discussions among players and fans about the polarizing player that is Colin Kaepernick. The team has reportedly received many phone calls since the team expressed interest in Kaepernick. Fans have threatened to sell their season tickets if they signed Kaepernick.