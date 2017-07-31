The summer of Schoop is in full swing.

The Baltimore Orioles second baseman was recently named American League Player of the Week (7/17-7/23), and was the only Orioles player to go to the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

Schoop leads the team, ahead of power hitters like Adam Jones, Chris Davis, and Mark Trumbo, with 24 home runs. Not only does he lead the team in home runs, Schoop also leads in batting average, RBIs, OBP, and hits.

The Orioles will celebrate Schoop’s successes with two upcoming giveaways. On Tuesday, August 1, all fans will receive a Jonathan Schoop T-Shirt prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Royals. That same evening, Schoop will accept his AL Player of the Week Award from Orioles Executive Vice President Dan Duquette in a special pregame ceremony.

On Saturday, August 5, the first 25,000 fans 15 and over will receive a Jonathan Schoop bobblehead prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Tigers.

Schoop will also be featured on the cover of the third edition of Orioles Magazine including the numbered, limited edition version on sale only at Oriole Park.