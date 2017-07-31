WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Tropical Storm Emily Forms Off Coast Of Florida | Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Tropical Storm Emily Forms Off The Coast Of Florida

July 31, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Tropical Storm

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of west-central Florida and is expected to move inland across the peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Monday morning to near 45 mph but it’s expected to weaken do a tropical depression as it moves inland.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for a section of the Florida coast from the Anclote River to Bonita Beach.

The storm is centered about 45 miles west-southwest of Tampa and is moving east near 8 mph. It’s expected to bring rain and wind to central and southern Florida.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

