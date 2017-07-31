Would You Rather: RGIII Or Kaepernick?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Baltimore’s starting quarterback sidelined for what could be a week (or more), the organization has been considering other options for training camp.

The Ravens have Ryan Mallet, Dustin Vaughan and now, Josh Woodrum. The team waived David Olson, the arena league quarterback who was added just three days ago. The team is also reportedly looking to bring in higher caliber quarterbacks.

RELATED: Ravens Sign Josh Woodrum, Waived Recently Acquired David Olson

Baltimore fans are divided on whether or not they’d like to see Colin Kaepernick in purple and black.

But now the question becomes…is Kaepernick a better or worse backup than RGIII?

Owner Steve Bisciotti revealed that the Ravens have had discussions about bringing RGIII in for a workout. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 30, 2017

RELATED: Ravens: Team Has Had Conversations With Kaepernick, Discussed RGIII

The No. 2-overall pick in the 2012 draft, Griffin’s career took a turn for the worst after a strong first couple seasons with the Washington Redskins. Injuries and other issues led to Griffin falling out of favor in Washington, where he was replaced by Kirk Cousins in the 2015 season.

The San Diego Chargers brought Griffin in for a tryout earlier this offseason but did not sign him. He hasn’t had any other reported workouts.

So Baltimore fans, which quarterback would you want to join the roster?

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook