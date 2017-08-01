ACLU Suing Gov. Hogan Over Alleged Facebook Censorship

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland is suing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for his alleged Facebook censorship.

The ACLU claims comments were deleted and people were banned from posting on Governor Larry Hogan’s official Facebook page after posting comments critical of Hogan on his page.

This lawsuit comes after a similar lawsuit was filed against President Donald Trump for blocking some users from his Twitter page.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four people who the ACLU says have been censored by Governor Hogan. It seeks a “permanent injunction against the Governor’s unconstitutional social media policy as enforced by the Governor and his staff.”

