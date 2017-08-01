WJZ BREAKING: Police Investigating Fatal Officer Involved Shooting At Giant Food Store In Catonsville

Government Watchdog Group Releases Study On Md. Campaign Costs

August 1, 2017 9:37 AM
The Maryland State Capitol Building in Annapolis. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A government watchdog group in Maryland has released a report on how much it costs to run a campaign for state legislative offices.

Common Cause Maryland released an analysis of fundraising totals from the 2014 election cycle on Monday.

It found that state senators averaged about $290,000 in campaign contributions from 2011 to 2014. That’s compared to a nearly $80,000 average for delegates.

Susan Radov, a summer research associate for the group who wrote the report, says geographical location greatly influenced the average amounts raised by candidates. She also says competitiveness of a seat as well as a candidate’s leadership position and political aspirations also impacted fundraising efforts.

Fifteen successful Senate candidates each raised more than $250,000. In the House, 28 candidates raised more than $150,000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch