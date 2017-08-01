Ex-Pastor Sentenced In Scheme To Steal Maryland Church Funds

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former Catholic priest in Maryland is facing 18 months home confinement after pleading guilty in a scheme to steal church funds.

71-year-old Rev. John Mattingly of Charlotte Hall was sentenced Monday to three years supervised release, including the home confinement period. He also was ordered to pay $400,000 restitution, which was paid prior to the sentencing hearing.

Mattingly, who was pastor of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown from 1994 to 2010, pleaded guilty in May to bank fraud.

Prosecutors say that from 2006 to 2010, Mattingly fraudulently deposited checks from parishioners intended to be donations to a bank account he controlled. Prosecutors say he moved the money to his personal retirement account.

Prosecutors say Mattingly fraudulently deposited more than 500 checks written by more than 135 parishioners.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)