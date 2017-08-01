FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flood Warning For Baltimore City and County | Weather Blog|  Current Conditions | Current RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Flood Warning In Effect For City And Part Of Baltimore County

August 1, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Flood Warning

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Baltimore City and Southeastern Baltimore County.

The Flood Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service says some locations that may experience flooding include, Baltimore, Pikesville, Middle River, North Point State Park,  Sparrows Point, Back River, Millers Island, Dundalk, Towson, Essex,  Parkville, Carney, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Rossville, White Marsh,  Bowleys Quarters, Hampton, Edgemere and Nottingham.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch