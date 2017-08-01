Flood Warning In Effect For City And Part Of Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Baltimore City and Southeastern Baltimore County.
The Flood Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service says some locations that may experience flooding include, Baltimore, Pikesville, Middle River, North Point State Park, Sparrows Point, Back River, Millers Island, Dundalk, Towson, Essex, Parkville, Carney, Perry Hall, Rosedale, Rossville, White Marsh, Bowleys Quarters, Hampton, Edgemere and Nottingham.
