Hellickson On Camden Yards: “I Never Liked Coming Here”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from the Philadelphia Phillies for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim and a Double-A left-hander.

Hellickson will get his first start as an Oriole on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Despite Camden Yards being voted the best stadium experience in the country for the third consecutive year, Hellickson says he doesn’t like the park very much.

“I never liked coming here. I think that had to do more with the offense I was going to have to face than the park, but it’s definitely not a pitchers park. I definitely agree that a lot of guys don’t like pitching here,” said the newcomer.

Hellickson is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 20 starts for the Phillies this season. He was 18-15 in 52 starts over two seasons in Philadelphia.