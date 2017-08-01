WJZ BREAKING: Police Investigating Fatal Officer Involved Shooting At Giant Food Store In Catonsville

Hellickson On Camden Yards: “I Never Liked Coming Here”

August 1, 2017 9:41 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from the Philadelphia Phillies for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim and a Double-A left-hander.

Hellickson will get his first start as an Oriole on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Despite Camden Yards being voted the best stadium experience in the country for the third consecutive year, Hellickson says he doesn’t like the park very much.

“I never liked coming here. I think that had to do more with the offense I was going to have to face than the park, but it’s definitely not a pitchers park. I definitely agree that a lot of guys don’t like pitching here,” said the newcomer.

RELATED: Orioles Acquire Hellickson For Kim And Double-A Pitcher 

Hellickson is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 20 starts for the Phillies this season. He was 18-15 in 52 starts over two seasons in Philadelphia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch