Lighthouse On The Chesapeake Up For Auction For $15K

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For about the cost of a new car, you can own a lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports The Craighill Channel Lower Range Front Light Station is up for auction, with a current bid of $15,000.

The lighthouse is about two miles off shore from North Point State Park. There isn’t an actual address, but it’s located at 39.188614, -76.394399

The historic light station was first lit in 1873. There is cylindrical keeper quarters with a perimeter gallery deck.

For more information or to see the auction listing CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook