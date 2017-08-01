Lighthouse On The Chesapeake Up For Auction For $15K

August 1, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: lighthouse
Photo/ GSA Auctions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For about the cost of a new car, you can own a lighthouse on the Chesapeake Bay.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports The Craighill Channel Lower Range Front Light Station is up for auction, with a current bid of $15,000.

The lighthouse is about two miles off shore from North Point State Park. There isn’t an actual address, but it’s located at 39.188614, -76.394399

The historic light station was first lit in 1873. There is cylindrical keeper quarters with a perimeter gallery deck.

For more information or to see the auction listing CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch